READING, Pa. - It was April of 1976, when Jimmy Carter set foot in Berks County as a candidate for President. An article in The Atlantic documented the trip, from the airport to a stump speech at Albright College touching on religion, jobs, and a vision for the country.

"He was always a person who said it's not just about now, it's about the future," said political analyst Terry Madonna.

Madonna said Carter was well-received in Pennsylvania. The Carter Center announced that the 39th President entered home hospice care. At 98, he is the oldest surviving former President.

"If you go back through American history, no American President has lived to be the tender age of 98," said Madonna.

Madonna tells us when he taught Presidency, he would look at what Carter did by championing human rights, particularly in dealing with the Soviet Union.

"He was always deeply concerned about a society, about social services, about human services and he created the Department of Education literally for the purpose of planning ahead about what America's educational system should look like," said Madonna.

Carter is a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The Carter Center said he is now focused on spending his remaining time at home with his family.