READING, Pa. - Reading's former director of Human Resources is suing the city, Mayor Eddie Moran and one of his former top aides

Aida Acevedo says she was suspended and eventually fired after filing a formal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She is accusing the city of sexual discrimination and retaliation and Moran and his former aide Nate Rivera of violating her Constitutional rights.

The city and the Mayor deny the claims.

They say when the complaint was filed, Rivera was fired.

Following the firing, the city says Acevedo's performance and behavior worsened, leading to her dismissal.

Acevedo's suit claims that after Rivera's firing, she was subject to hostility in the workplace and that the city used false and vague accusations as a basis for firing her.