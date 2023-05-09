READING, Pa. - From Reading to front and center of the NBA playoffs.

Lonnie Walker is in the spotlight after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter of Monday night's Lakers victory against the Warriors, putting Los Angeles up 3-1 in the series.

"I couldn't fall asleep, as tired as I was, because every time I tried to fall asleep, I heard them say 'and Lonnie Walker, and Lonnie Walker and Lonnie Walker,'" said Crystal Gilmore-Harris, Reading School District community partner liaison.

Walker started in the beginning of the season, got injured and came out of the rotation when the roster changed at the trade deadline. He described Monday's game as the greatest feeling you could ever imagine.

Gilmore-Harris spoke to 69 News at Baer Park, where Walker used to play.

"Bottom line is he is one of the humblest people you'll ever meet and, I think because he's been so humble and so giving, God is now giving him his blessings," said Gilmore-Harris.

The former Reading Red Knight even got a big shoutout from one of the NBA's biggest stars.

"To hear LeBron James, LeBron James say that we would've never won this game without Lonnie Walker, my heart is warmed," said Gilmore-Harris.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said he had chills speaking about the game.

"This is somebody from our hometown, somebody who hasn't forgotten where he comes from," said Mayor Moran.

The Mayor and Gilmore-Harris said that Walker will be involved with the renovation process of the Baer Park courts.

Game five between the Lakers and Warriors is scheduled for Wednesday.