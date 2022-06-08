READING, Pa. - The Reading community is mourning the loss of former Reading Mayor Joseph "Joe" D. Eppihimer.

Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement on Wednesday following the news of Eppihimer's passing. 

"Joe was a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who came in contact with him," said Morán. 

According to his obituary, Eppihimer died at the age of 84 on Saturday, June 4. 

A release from the city says Eppihimer served the city in various ways, including as a master plumber for the Reading School District, then elected to Reading City Council from 1996 to 1999, and then as Mayor for four years in 2000.

Mayor Morán added, "I extend my sincere condolences and gratitude to his wife and family on behalf of Reading's 95,112 residents."

Mayor Morán has ordered flags at all city-owned buildings

to be flown at half-staff.

A flag presentation to his family is scheduled for Friday, June 10th, at noon in front of Reading City Hall.

