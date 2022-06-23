READING, Pa. - A another leader in the Reading community has died. The Berks County Coroner's Office confirms former Reading Mayor Paul Angstadt has died.
Angstadt passed away on June 20 at the age of 83.
The former Mayor was elected to the position in 1995. He was the last Republican to serve as the city's Mayor. He chose not to seek a second term.
Angstadt also served in the PA House of Representatives in the 126th District and was the owner of the Strand Theatre in Kutztown.
The Reading community is also mourning the recent loss of former Reading Mayor Joseph D. Eppihimer who died on June 4 at the age of 84 and City Council President Jeffrey Waltman who is being laid to rest Thursday.