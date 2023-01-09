READING, Pa. - A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania's incoming governor Josh Shapiro picked the former leader of Reading schools to join his cabinet as education secretary.

After some shorter stints by former Reading School District superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the district for seven years and became the longest-tenured superintendent in more than 20 years.

When he left, board members tearfully thanked him for the stability he brought and the connections he built within the Red Knight community.

"Dr. Mumin came over here and turned the school district around," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.

When 69 News broke the news to Reading Mayor Eddie Moran that Mumin has been tapped to fill the state's top educational post, Moran had nothing but positive words about the former city school district superintendent.

"Wow. Oh my God. The state of Pennsylvania and the educational department of the state have just gained a huge individual that is going to be so integral in making our education move forward in this state," he added.

In 2021, the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators named Mumin the Pennsylvania superintendent of the year.

According to the association, when he came on board in 2014, Mumin inherited a slew of problems.

That included 19 buildings of failing infrastructure, eight bargaining units that went five years without contracts, and little to no transparency among staff.

He went on to implement consistent lesson plans, he created blending learning programs designed to reengage dropouts and get them to graduation and he hired more social workers and school counselors, among other efforts.

The award recognized Mumin for helping to improve students' attendance rates and test scores and closing the achievement gap.

"If there is something I learned from Mr. Mumin it was that he made everybody important," explained Moran. "He made everybody feel special. He made everybody's voice be heard. He would not leave the room without hearing your voice if he thought it was going be productive."

A Philadelphia native who says he grew up in poverty, Mumin has described himself as a "problem child' who had a change in heart halfway through high school. He credits good mentors for the shift in motivation.

A graduate of Shippensburg university, he went on to earn a master's from Penn State and, eventually, a doctorate from University of Pennsylvania. He brings more than 25 years of educational experience, which includes a stint as the head of Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, to the position.

"I know he's going to continue that legacy. He's going to continue to work with his leadership and cabinet. Congratulations to him. Shapiro definitely gained a star to his scene," added Moran.

"It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania, regardless of race, class, or zip code, receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future," said Mumin, in a statement.