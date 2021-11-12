READING, Pa. - A former city solicitor says Reading's mayor sexually harassed her and retaliated after she declined his advances.
A. Elizabeth Kraft is suing both Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and the city.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Kraft says Moran "made regular and repeated entreaties of a sexual nature to her," all of which Kraft declined.
The lawsuit says Moran regularly made comments about Kraft's clothing and appearance, often in front of other staff members and department heads. Moran insisted that Kraft smile when around him, and encouraged his staff to make the same demands of her, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit alleges that in a meeting among Kraft, Moran and city Managing Director Abe Amoros, Moran concluded the meeting by insisting that Kraft remove her mask so that Moran could see she was smiling.
Moran told Kraft she was beautiful, and requested hugs from her, according to the lawsuit. Moran asked Kraft out on a date right after telling her - allegedly in jest - that she was fired, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says Moran invited Kraft to go to Puerto Rico with him, specifically adding that his wife would not be on the trip. Kraft alleges Moran invited her to his home when his wife was in Puerto Rico.
Kraft declined all his overtures and was steadily ostracized thereafter, culminating in her removal from her position, according to the lawsuit.
On Feb. 23, 2021, Kraft was notified she was being removed from her position immediately at the direction of Moran. She was given no advance warning or explanation, according to the lawsuit. When Kraft explained that firing her required an act of City Council, she was threatened with arrest for trespassing, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says Moran’s actions constitute unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation.
Kraft suffered damages, including denial of employment, lost wages, lost benefits, lost promotions, lost training, and lost experience, according to the lawsuit.
Kraft has suffered emotional pain, anguish and suffering, humiliation, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and other non-monetary losses, the lawsuit says.
Moran denied the allegations.
“I am saddened by the fact that the former Solicitor has resorted to desperate measures to bully the City of Reading and me through these false and malicious allegations," according to a statement from Moran.
"The court has already ruled against her in her initial attempt to be reinstated to her former position after she was properly terminated. I am confident that my name and reputation will be cleared in by the legal process, and I am exploring all available remedies under the law."
Moran was elected mayor in 2019.