HARRISBURG, Pa. - On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Senate confirmed Governor Josh Shapiro's nomination of Khalid Mumin as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“I am elated to have earned the trust and confidence to serve in this position and ensure every child in Pennsylvania receives a quality education,” said Secretary Mumin. “I would not be here today without the teachers and mentors who supported me. Our schools are more than buildings: they are conduits of hope. I will take the experiences I have gained through my life and career to carry out Governor Shapiro’s vision so that every Pennsylvania student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

Secretary Mumin brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. Beginning as an English teacher in Franklin County in 1997, he rose through the leadership ranks of the education system in Pennsylvania as a teacher, dean of students, principal and administrator.

Mumin served as superintendent of the Reading School District from 2014 to 2021. While in Reading, he was named the 2021 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA.)

“I am firm in my belief that students learn in different ways, and highly effective educators are leaders who ignite learners’ interest, passion and focus on meeting high expectations in all educational settings,” added Mumin. “As Secretary of Education, I will remain committed to supporting education systems with resources and information to provide instruction that is high-quality, engaging and aligned with the needs of the workforce of the future.”

Most recently, Dr. Mumin served as the Superintendent of Schools at Lower Merion School District.