From suiting up with Reading United at John Gurski Stadium to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Canada's Kamal Miller is making local history.
"He is the first United alumni to be on a World Cup roster," said Art Auchenbach, vice president and general manager of Reading United.
Canada is set to square off against Belgium on Wednesday.
"Kamal Miller, who played for Reading United a few years ago, will hopefully have his World Cup debut, so we're very excited for Kamal," Auchenbach said.
The 25-year-old defender played with the United in 2018. He currently plays with CF Montreal and started in the last Major League Soccer All-Star game.
Miller was selected by Orlando in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and has gone on to play more than 20 games with Canada's national team, including nearly all World Cup qualifiers.
He posted a picture earlier this month on Twitter, writing "Mom and Dad, your son is officially going up to the FIFA World Cup."
"It shows to the history of the longevity that we've had in Reading, you know, getting some of these top mostly college guys in," said Auchenbach.
The club originally called the Reading Rage eventually became Reading United. It has had several players go on to play for national teams before.
Auchenbach says it is great to see them take the next step.
"Whether it's a professional contract, a national team call-up or the ultimate — being called up to your World Cup squad — is a testimony to past coaches we've had," Auchenbach said. "You know, the relationship we have with the Union. We've been able to set a benchmark here in Reading in the quality of player that we get in, and hope to continue that," said Auchenbach.