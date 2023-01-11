READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board.

The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.

Horst said the request is being made by Lichty's Mennonite Church in East Earl, Lancaster County, to create a second location for the church.

Horst, who said he is a deacon in the church, said the proposed church would start with 50 members, and could grow to accommodate up to 130 members.

The existing buildings would be renovated to create a sanctuary, nursery and meeting rooms.

To meet parking requirements for 130 members, the zoning ordinance would require a total of 33 parking spaces.

There are 20 existing spaces on the site, and Horst said the church plans to construct 13 additional spaces on the 2.68-acre lot.

If necessary, additional spaces could be added in the future.

The property is located in a residential/professional office zoning district.

On Wednesday, the board also heard new requests for:

Special exceptions to establish six apartment units at 245 S. Fifth St. and a variance from parking requirements, in the R-3 residential zoning district.

Variance or special exceptions to establish two apartment units at 1128 Robeson St., in the R-3 residential zoning district.

Decisions for all new applications heard Wednesday night are expected to be rendered on Feb. 8.

During the meeting, the board also voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar in the Centre Park Historic District.

The board additionally voted to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St., and voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.

