READING, Pa. - A former restaurant in southwest Reading is being converted into a medical marijuana dispensary.
Vision Development and Management announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Queen City Family Restaurant property at Lancaster Avenue and Morgantown Road.
The sale price was $1,925,000.
The 4,500-square-foot building, which sits on an acre of land at one of the city's busiest intersections, will be renovated for use as a medical marijuana dispensary.
Goodblend, a retail brand owned by Parallel, will operate the dispensary when it opens later this year.
The location is about a block away from where Harvest of Reading operates another medical marijuana dispensary.
Queen City closed last month after more than three decades in business.