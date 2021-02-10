Queen City Family Restaurant in Reading
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A former restaurant in southwest Reading is being converted into a medical marijuana dispensary.

Vision Development and Management announced Wednesday that it has purchased the Queen City Family Restaurant property at Lancaster Avenue and Morgantown Road.

The sale price was $1,925,000.

The 4,500-square-foot building, which sits on an acre of land at one of the city's busiest intersections, will be renovated for use as a medical marijuana dispensary.

Goodblend, a retail brand owned by Parallel, will operate the dispensary when it opens later this year.

The location is about a block away from where Harvest of Reading operates another medical marijuana dispensary.

Queen City closed last month after more than three decades in business.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.