WEST READING, Pa. - It’s been an emotional few days for former R.M. Palmer Company employee, Tish Davis.

"All I could think about was all my friends, all of my, you know, co-workers that I worked with," Davis said.

She was an employee at the company for 34 years before she retired in June 2022. She spent more than three decades building relationships and memories in the buildings that housed the chocolate factory in West Reading.

“I remember just going into the building for meetings, sitting around the table and talking about different things," she said.

Ten people were injured and seven people lost their lives on March 24 when the building came crumbling down after an explosion.

Those people were more than co-workers to Tish; she considered them family.

"[The] plant manager, you know, she knew my kids, birthday cakes. She was a great baker, beautiful woman, and just a great spirit," Tish said.

The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified Amy Sandoe and Domingo Cruz as two of the seven victims. Family members have identified some others.

Tish says Amy worked in human resources and was on her way to her car, leaving work when the explosion happened.

“What do you say [when] you lost a loved one. I lost a friend. I lost a couple of friends,” Tish said while holding back tears. “It's just-- it's hard. It's really hard.”

Like most of the West Reading community and beyond, Tish is waiting for the investigation to unfold.

Police Chief Wayne Holben says it’ll likely take some time before there are any answers.

"The cleanup process has begun, which is expected to be difficult, a difficult and lengthy process," he said.

While they wait, the community is coming together to support the people impacted by the tragedy.

“You've got a community that loves you. You’ve got a community that's praying for you. It's a lot of love. We are here for you. We're here for the families,” Tish said.