MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - For some in the healthcare field, the call to help never goes away.

"I've been waiting," said volunteer Theresa Adams. "I've been waiting patiently."

Adams has been a nurse for decades, also serving as a school nurse at Exeter and Wilson and teaching nursing at Alvernia University.

Most recently, she set to work making masks.

Berks woman donates 2,000th mask to Reading Hospital "It's a simple act that can help us protect ourselves and the ones we love."

"I made over 7,000 for them," Adams said, "and so I've been communicating with volunteer services all along, hoping that I could use my RN license in some capacity."

She will get to, as part of a large volunteer group to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the weeks ahead.

"I always taught my students that we can learn a great deal from our history, nursing history, and of course, nurses have worked through pandemics in the past," Adams said.

500+ volunteers apply to help at Tower Health clinics "Our team is overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest to volunteer in our clinics."

Adams is preparing to join other volunteers at a Tower Health vaccination site in Muhlenberg Township.

"I have had my orientation," Adams said. "We are waiting for some more information to be gathered before we start. I told them I would start as soon as possible."

Reading Hospital staff said it's grateful to people like Adams for answering the call. She said it's also a lesson for her former nursing students.

"I also shared with them that one person can make a difference," she said. "Such as Florence Nightingale in nursing and many other nurse leaders who have followed in my path."