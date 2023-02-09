KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A former "Seinfeld" writer performed in Berks County Wednesday night. Comedian Pat Hazell took the stage at Kutztown University.
He performed his show called "The Wonder Bread Years." He says it's about life growing up in the 1960s.
You can literally see him airing out his dirty laundry along with stories of nostalgia.
Hazell has had a long career in performance. He's also a playwright and actor.
Hazell sat down with us to discuss his career and his experiences writing on "Seinfeld."
"You can watch it on Netflix, and people are quoting it all the time," Hazell said. "So, in the comedy world, it's sort of like being a guy who went to space and went back."
Hazell says he's taken "The Wonder Bread Years" around the country for years.