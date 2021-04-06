READING, Pa. — A man who volunteered as a soccer coach for Special Olympics in Berks County will spend more time behind bars.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Michael Sheldon to 364 to 729 days in jail, with credit for 366 days already served. He must also spend two years on probation and register for 15 years as a sex offender, according to Assistant District Attorney Meg McCallum.
Sheldon was arrested more than two years ago — on March 19, 2019 — after being accused of forcing a then-24-year-old man with intellectual disabilities to have sexual contact with him.
Sheldon, 30, had been charged with rape and sexual assault, but he pleaded guilty last year to lesser charges of indecent assault without consent of other and indecent exposure.