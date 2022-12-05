READING, Pa. — A former Kutztown University student is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an exchange of gunfire inside a student housing complex near the university's campus last month.
Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday morning at the Berks County Courthouse in downtown Reading, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Wayman was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Wayman fatally shot Diego Velazquez, 18, of Reading, inside Advantage Point Student Apartments — an off-campus student apartment complex — in Maxatawny Township on Nov. 12, the police said.
"There was a party that involved multiple students and also non-students for KU University," said Sgt. Nathan Trate, Pennsylvania State Police.
Surveillance video recorded by cameras in a 5th-floor hallway show Wayman firing numerous shots toward Velazquez and at least four bystanders, according to court documents. Velazquez was shot once in the abdomen and returned fire while fleeing toward a stairwell, the police said. According to paperwork, some bullets hit the drywall.
"This is another example of a senseless use of violence," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "It has occurred, and this one has occurred at a place deep in our hearts, just off of one of our colleges' campuses."
Officers responding to a 911 call about the shooting found Velazquez unconscious in the stairwell. Paramedics rushed him to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, where he died a short time later.
"This is a prime example of our criminal investigators going above and beyond to hold someone accountable for their actions," said Capt. Robert Bailey, the commander of PSP's Reading-based Troop L.
"Speaking to the parents and students at Kutztown University, you can now feel safe that we're holding someone accountable," Bailey added.
Velazquez was not a student at Kutztown University; Wayman is a former student who was last enrolled in the 2021 fall semester, according to university officials.