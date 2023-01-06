READING, PA. - Authorities say the former treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a teacher herself, stole nearly 400,000 dollars over several years.

49-year-old Lisa Herbinko of Douglassville is accused of withdrawing nearly $400,000 from the association and depositing the funds into two bank accounts: one in her name, and one in the name of a juvenile relative.

"This was not a complex theft whatsoever. It was just a blatant theft of moneys that were not hers," said District Attorney John Adams.

Adams's choice words regarding the charges against Herbinko included blatant and shocking.

According to court paperwork, in 2016, the former Reading Education Association treasurer began making the suspicious transactions.

"I was shocked that this theft, which had been going on for a number of years, was not uncovered before now. I was shocked at the amount of money, and quite frankly, I was shocked at how blatant this theft was," explained Adams.

Adams said, this September, the president of the association became skeptical about the suspicious transactions. Court documents say the president reportedly confronted Herbinko who confessed to taking the money. Herbinko then resigned and promised to pay back the association. Adams says, so far, that has not happened.

"I don't know where that money is, as we speak, but clearly, that will be a part of any prosecution that the monies must be paid back," Adams reassured.

Authorities say Herbinko also didn't pay taxes and other required payments for the union and that she filed false paperwork on behalf of the REA.

According to the criminal complaint, Herbinko is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, tampering with records or identification and tampering with public records and information.

"These are serious charges, many of them are felonies, and we look forward to prosecuting this case and, hopefully, getting the money back to the union," he said.

Thursday night, Herbinko turned herself in to police. She was released on bail.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association and Reading Education Association tell 69 News they are monitoring the case very closely and cooperating with law enforcement.

According to a statement from Reading School District, the district was made aware of the arrest of a Central Middle School teacher Friday.

It states: "The charges are related to her work with the Reading Education Association (REA,) which is the exclusive bargaining agent for Reading School District’s professional employees, and not in her role as a teacher. The REA is an independent entity. Its funds are held separately from the District’s funds and are subject only to union oversight."