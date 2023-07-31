AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is under arrest after police say he stole thousands of dollars from the Amity Township Wawa where he worked.

61-year-old Gamalier Soto is charged with two counts of theft as well as receiving stolen property.

Police were called to the Wawa located at 10 Maplewood Drive in early May after Soto had been fired and would not leave the premises.

Authorities say an employee told them the suspect had been fired for allegedly stealing money from the store's cash registers.

Court documents state that the employee noticed numerous voided sales from Soto's register and surveillance allegedly showed him removing cash from it on multiple occasions.

Investigators, working with a Wawa loss prevention official, uncovered that between March 21 and May 4 of 2023, the total of amount of sales allegedly voided by Soto added up to $18,327.

Police say all of those voided transactions corresponded with Soto removing cash from his register and that each alleged incident was captured on surveillance video.

He's currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.