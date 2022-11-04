AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up.

Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids.

"They wanted to fill in the gap and also make it possible for other families who might want to foster but can't run out and get a crib at 9 o'clock at night if they get a placement," says Ashley Shollenberger, co-coordinator of Fostering Hope's Berks chapter.

The nonprofit is in the process of setting up a closet space for donated items at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Amity Township. Its mission is to have a closet available for foster kids who need things they don't have. It also provides bags of Hope and duffels for children relocating.

"It's already a crushing situation if a child is being removed from their home and to have their possessions, maybe the only possessions they're going to have from their previous situation, in trash bags, is not a great feeling," Shollenberger said.

Right now, what the organization needs most is volunteers and items to help get the space set up like a closet for a shopping experience.

"We definitely need the shelving or some sort of closets, furniture to help this spot," Shollenberger said.

The organization is having two fundraisers this month. One will be on Nov. 18 at Five Guys restaurants in Berks County; the other will be Nov. 20 at the Reading Royals game.

Some proceeds from each will go toward Fostering Hope.