LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Nearly hitting the dangerous 48-hour mark for a missing person, 16-year-old Aiden Milam was found about a mile and half from the Cacoosing Meadows park search area Friday night.
"He's exhausted and he's a little cut up from going through the woods, but he's going to be OK," said Chief Chris Stoch, Lower Heidelberg Township Police Department.
On the edge of a soccer field, through a path into the woods, they found his bike, and then not far from that, they found a makeshift tent.
"It was time to get to this area, and we found his bike, just furthered our suspicion he was in this area, and he was in a makeshift tent about a hundred yards back in the woods back there," Stoch said.
Police said he was hungry and thirsty and would be sent to Reading Hospital to get checked out.
"It feels amazing," said Nathan Zielinski. "I feel as a community we kind of came together to try and help find him."
A mother from the area who has a child with autism runs Unending Promise, a nonprofit organization that helps young people with autism. She said she knows what his parents went through.
"They're probably overjoyed, but they're probably also worried about is this going to happen again," said Luci Schaeffer.
It was an extensive effort, with nearly 100 first responders and search and rescue folks involved, and it has a happy ending.
"I'm happy he's found," said Chief Brian Winterstein, Berks Search & Rescue, "happy he's with his parents, and I can go home and go to sleep."