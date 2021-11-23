READING, Pa. - Maia Martinez is a 12-year-old girl who lives in Reading with her family. She was born prematurely at just 28 weeks with a condition called cerebral quadriplegic palsy.
Maia also has visual challenges, but none of that affects her spirit.
Her family moved here from the Dominican Republic a few years ago for access to better medical care. Through the school district, they met Chris Kaag, founder of IM Able Foundation.
A dream of Maia's has been to ride bikes with her sister, a dream that Kaag and his foundation are hoping to make come true.
IM Able is running a campaign to raise money for a special bike for Maia.
"It's an adaptive bike, so it provides her the opportunity to ride with her arms instead of her legs," says Kaag.
He says it's so important for people with different types of abilities to have opportunities.
"There's so many opportunities for people of different abilities to get out and be as active as possible, so we're really looking forward to seeing what she can do," says Kaag.
Maia seemed to think it was a pretty good idea too.
"It feels like extra special and cool," she says.
Her mother, Selena Martinez, says she's very grateful to Kaag and his foundation.
"His foundation is unique, to help kids like Maia so that their dreams come true," she said.
Kaag says they're on their way to making it happen, but they still need more help from the community.
"This is the holiday season," says Kaag. "It'd be great for us to be able to provide this for a gift for Maia."
Donations can be made online.