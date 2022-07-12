S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A man who many people say is synonymous with crime fighting in Berks County has died.
It's a tag line used often in news stories - "if you have any information, call Crime Alert Berks County."
"We had an incident where we needed to rely on the public to get tips, and in one instance we got over 40 tips through Crime Alert Berks County,” said Chief Leon Grim with South Heidelberg Township Police.
Now, the founder of that organization, Barry Rohrbach, has died.
"I think that really the news (Tuesday) of him passing really hit the law enforcement community very hard today, hearing that news,” Grim said.
Crime Alert Berks County Vice President Chris Nein worked with Rohrbach for decades, and recalls the grassroots nature of the effort to raise reward money for tips.
"I remember 20-some years ago flipping hamburgers at Sam's and raising $300 to pay a crime,” said Chris Nein, VP of Crime Alert Berks County.
He says the county has lost another special one.
“He's a gem of Berks County. I'm sure people don't know because Barry's not like a wealthy man that funded stuff and that people needed his funding he actually did the work,” said Nein.
When it comes to helping solve crimes and crack cases, the tip line founded by Rohrbach in 1998 has stacked up some stats over the years.
“We arrested maybe 740 some people now thanks to Barry Rohrbach,” Nein said.
Rohrbach was a veteran and a former police officer. He also worked in banking and real estate.
Those in the law enforcement community and beyond say his legacy won't soon be forgotten.
"How much he was a driving force to get not only donations but to keep that organization in the limelight of the public and the media,” said Chief Grim.
As always, if you have any information regarding recent cases you are asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County, as Rohrbach would have wanted it.