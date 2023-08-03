LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Four men are behind bars after police say they stole an ATV in Exeter Township.

In the early morning hours of July 22, officers from Central Berks Regional Police Department encountered a white van travelling throughout the area several times during the course of their patrol.

Investigators say that during one encounter, the van passed the patrol vehicle and officers observed the driver and front seat passenger both dressed in all dark clothing.

Court documents state the officers found it odd to repeatedly see the same vehicle multiple times during their shift and noted recent thefts from vehicles in the Mt. Penn and St. Lawrence areas.

Police say the van did not have its registration plated properly illuminated, and as officers prepared to follow it, the driver allegedly made a quick turn onto a nearby street then pulled into a driveway and shuts the van's lights off.

A quick run of the van's plate showed it was registered to a Bucks County, Pa address and not the home it was parked at.

Officers ordered the van's occupants out a gunpoint and took four men into custody without incident. They are Tommy Rodriguez, Fabian Valentin, Zabiel River-Gonzalez and driver Victor Sanchez.

Court documents state that police observed several black masks in the rear of the van as well as an ATV.

According to investigators, Sanchez allegedly admitted that the four stole the ATV off a trailer on Butter Lane in Exeter Township. Police say Sanchez couldn't remember the exact address but stated that "the house always left their lights on."

The four are charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Sanchez and Rodriguez are free after posting $50,000 bail.

Valentin and Rivera-Gonzalez are in Berks County Jail on $50,000 and $75,000 bail, respectively.