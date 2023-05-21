The Reading Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of North 11th Street in Reading on Sunday. Neighbors said it happened around 10 a.m. Bonita Bowers said her boyfriend woke her up.

"I came out and it was like right in front of me," said Bowers.

She tells us she saw the fire spread. According to the Fire Department, four homes are damaged. A fire official tells 69 News that one home has minor damage to one of the windows and three homes are heavily damaged. He said there is mostly exterior damage.

"It was a lot of smoke," said Bowers.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of a home in a video. Lieutenant Fire Marshal John Naylor said nobody was injured during the fire.

"It was three or four different departments came in, but the entire Reading Fire Department was in. We had gone to a second alarm, which calls back additional crews for us," said Lieutenant Fire Marshal Naylor.

He said he believes the homes will be able to be repaired.

"The crews do a great job. They were all very professional, they know what they're doing, they handle it the way it needs to be done and they get in and get out and make sure everything is done right," said Lieutenant Fire Marshal Naylor.

Lieutenant Fire Marshal Naylor said the fire is still under investigation. He tells us he does not know how many people are impacted.