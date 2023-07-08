Video showed David Howerter's Douglass Township barn on Colebrookdale Road up in flames.

"Big red bolt hit the barn and that was the end of it," said Howerter.

Howerter said it happened around 3 p.m. on Friday. Multiple fire departments responded after they said it was hit by lightning. Tankers from Berks and Montgomery counties had to be brought in.

"Wood blew out through and smoke started coming out of the barn," said Howerter.

Howerter tells 69 News cattle was inside and he acted quickly.

"Got the cattle out tried to get a little bit of the straw out, couldn't do it. Everything else went," said Howerter.

He said the fire happened on his daughter's 5th wedding anniversary. All on a property she was married on.

"I'm the 4th generation here and I want to keep it going. My Dad's done a lot to get the farm back in the family and keep it going," said Howerter's daughter.

Donations have been coming in on a GoFundMe page that has been arranged to help. It has a goal of $30,000.

"Everybody has been coming and offering help," said Howerter.

"It's really nice to have farmers stick together and the local community and friends just coming out to help," said Howerter's daughter.

Howerter said they are going to try to rebuild the barn. He said they will have to hear what the insurance company has to say.