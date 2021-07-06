WYOMISSING, Pa. -- The crowds have returned, the sound of popcorn machines is filling the air and the recliners are all the way back at a Wyomissing theater.
"Lately it's like everyone wants to watch a movie," said Lent Holston, FOX Berkshire assistant general manager.
The smell of popcorn greets you at the front door.
"It looks like we're headed in the right direction," Holston said.
Moviegoers are back at Wyomissing's FOX Berkshire.
"It was a very good feeling to see that happening again," Holston said.
With the crowds that they are seeing, Holston said they will not be closing the curtains anytime soon.
"I would say we've seen 40 percent more people than before with the restrictions and everything," Holsten said.
With more and more blockbusters coming out from "F9," to "Black Widow," movie fanatics are not going anywhere.
"Now it just seems like everything is back to normal," Holston said. "We have a staff, we got customers, everything is staying clean at the same time."
While there are some safety measures in place, moviegoers we spoke with said it is just nice to get back to some sense of normalcy.
"I'm certainly not overly concerned, but they are taking the reasonable precautions," said Rustin Kreider of Sinking Spring.
All they ask is that you wear a mask if you are not vaccinated, and wash your hands.
It is nothing that is going to keep Rustin Kreider away from a night of family fun.
"It's great to be getting out there and having fun," Kreider said.
"It was great," said Liza Ridea, who traveled up from Florida.
It is an escape from reality for her.
"It doesn't really feel like there is anything (pandemic) that had happened at all," Ridea said.
As for Holston it does, but in a good way he said.
"Oh, this is a real big difference," Holston said.