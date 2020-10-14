WYOMISSING, Pa. - If you ever wanted to watch one of your favorite movies or play a video game on the big screen, now's your chance.
Fox Berkshire announced Wednesday the debut of its private screening program.
Customers can book one of the multiplex's theaters for a private screening of a current movie or an old favorite, provided they have the latter on DVD or laptop computer. Offline video games are also allowed.
Online streaming and gaming options will be added in the coming weeks, officials said.
"A Fox Theatres Private Screening is a fun and safe way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries or date nights, or to reconnect with family and friends with plenty of space for physical distancing," said Don Fox, the CEO of Fox Theatres.
Up to 20 people are permitted per booking, with the rental cost being $99 Mondays through Thursdays and $149 on weekends. Through Oct. 31, Fox is offering its customers a concessions credit for up to the amount of the rental.
Watching a movie currently playing at the theater also requires the purchase of one movie ticket per person. Any outside device must have an HDMI connection.