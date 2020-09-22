WYOMISSING, Pa. - A documentary about the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is heading back to the big screen in Berks County.
Fox Theatres announced Tuesday that it will host two special screenings of 2018's "RBG" at Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing.
"We are all saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but remain inspired by her life," said Don Fox, the CEO of Fox Theatres. "This film honors her life and legacy."
The first showing of "RBG" will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday; the second will be at 7:10 p.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Tickets cost $6 each and can be purchased on the theater's website.
Fox Theatres said it will donate the proceeds to the ACLU Women's Rights Project, which was founded by Ginsburg in 1972.