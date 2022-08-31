WYOMISSING, Pa. — Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing will be joining more than 3,000 movie theaters across the United States in participating in "National Cinema Day" on Saturday.

The one-day event, organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, aims to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

In addition to slashing the cost of a ticket to $3, Fox Berkshire said it will offer a special concessions combo for $7.

"After the challenges of the pandemic, we want to thank our customers for coming to the movies," Donald Fox, the president and CEO of Fox Theatres, said in a news release. "The shared experience of seeing a movie in the theater can't be replicated at home, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for the magic of seeing a movie on the big screen."

Among the movies that will be shown on Saturday are "Jaws" (remastered for 3D), "Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Minions: Rise of Gru," "DC League of Super Pets," and "Bullet Train.

The discounted tickets can be purchased on Fox Theatres' website.

The AMC Fairgrounds 10 in Muhlenberg Township will also be participating in "National Cinema Day."