WYOMISSING, Pa. - Fox Berkshire is once again ready to raise the curtain on the big screen.
The multiplex announced Thursday that it will resume operations next Friday, Jan. 15, about a month after it closed in accordance with state restrictions.
The order for movie theaters, gyms, and indoor dining to close amid an increase in COVID-19 cases expired at 8 a.m. Monday.
Fox Berkshire said it will be open through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18, and then, until further notice, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
"We are thrilled to reopen and give our customers a safe environment to gather and share a communal experience," said Don Fox, the CEO of Fox Theatres.
The lineup of movies Fox will be showing features new and recent releases, including "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Marksman," "News of the World," and "The Croods 2."
Fox said it will also be resuming its private screening program, which it launched in October.