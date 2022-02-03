WYOMISSING, Pa. -- A Berks County theater is testing out a new system for some of its films to help a wide range of movie-goers.
Fox Theatres announced Thursday it will have public showings with open captions at Fox Berkshire, 800 Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing.
The theater will begin showing open captions for select movies beginning Feb. 13. The Fox said it will have two showtimes for those movies each week with the captioning on Sundays at 3 p.m. and Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Theater officials said this service could evolve depending on customer feedback.
Open Captions are similar to subtitles: a text display of dialogue and descriptions on the movie screen. Captions will appear on the bottom of the big screen for the entire movie, the theater said.
“We are thrilled to improve accessibility and offer an option for open captions for our customers. All are welcome, and we hope this improves the movie-going experience of those who are deaf or hard of hearing,” said Donald Fox, president of Fox Theatres.
The theater said customers who are hard of hearing or deaf, those for whom English is a second language, and those who like to read along.
Fox Theatres also said the majority of showtimes will play without captions, and closed captioning and other assistive listening devices are still available for those who need them.
Customers can look forward to open captions showings of these upcoming releases:
• Death on the Nile, an adapted Agatha Christie murder-mystery directed by and starring Kenneth Branaugh and an all-star cast
• Dog, a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers (played by Channing Tatum and a Belgian Shepherd dog) on the road trip of a lifetime.
• Cyrano, a re-imagining of the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle, starring Peter Dinklage as the title character.
• The Batman, a reboot of the classic comic book inspired film, starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne
For more information about open captions: https://www.foxshowtimes.com/open-captions