MT. PENN, Pa. - A fraud bust has led to a holiday miracle for children in Berks County this year.
"There are many children whose families may be in need at this time because of the pandemic, and maybe this will bring a little joy," said District Attorney John Adams.
Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stacked up Tuesday inside the Central Berks Regional Police Department's headquarters in Mt. Penn. They will be distributed to Toys for Tots and Cole's Toy Drive this holiday season, but it's not your average toy drive.
The toys are the result of a large-scale fraud investigation and sat in evidence for months before it was agreed that they would be donated.
In April 2019, the investigation culminated in the arrest of Jose Galindo. Authorities said he was using other people's information to open fraudulent accounts through a company that issues reloadable debit cards. They said Galindo would then fund the cards and buy toys from online retailers.
"Once he would receive those items that he purchased online," Adams said, "he would contact the retailer and report to them that the item was never delivered, and he would repeat this behavior time and time again."
Adams said part of Galindo's scheme was to resell the toys for double profit after already having been refunded by the companies.
After Galindo landed behind bars as part of an agreement, the toys were destined to be donated to children since the companies they came from didn't want them back.
Local charities said the donations couldn't come at a better time.
"Families that we are getting is two and a half times what we normally get, because there's a lot of agencies and churches that are closed, so we're now taking on their families," says Dorothy Basile, the coordinator of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program in Berks County. "This is going to be a huge help in the donations that we get."