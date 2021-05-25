READING, Pa. – Reading has a new city solicitor, as city council voted 5-2 Monday night to confirm Mayor Eddie Moran's appointment of Fred Lachat.
Councilwomen Melissa Ventura and Donna Reed opposed the action.
Reed said her vote had nothing to do with Lachat.
"As long as there is outstanding litigation with that office, I will not support movement on this," Reed said. "It's inappropriate and opens us to a lot of issues.”
Reed was referring to ongoing litigation from a lawsuit filed by former solicitor Elizabeth Kraft.
Moran appointed Lachat as acting solicitor Feb. 23 after he reportedly fired Kraft without advance warning or explanation.
Kraft's suit alleges that Moran violated the city's Home Rule Charter because the mayor does not have the authority to remove the city solicitor unless he appoints a new solicitor, which must then be confirmed by council.
"I want to thank the members of City Council for the affirmative vote on the resolution confirming Fred Lachat as City Solicitor," Moran said in a statement issued after council's meeting. "As you know, Fred has been in the legal office for ten years. During these past few months, I have been fortunate to closely observe his work ethic and extraordinary knowledge of municipal matters."
City council solicitor
Earlier, in the Committee of the Whole meeting, council also discussed the requirement that city council appoint a separate solicitor to represent council.
The issue was a referendum question passed by voters in 2020.
Reed said council needs access to its own solicitor but that she is uncomfortable moving forward because of the ongoing litigation.
Councilman Stratton P. Marmarou said a council solicitor should be appointed as soon as possible.
"There reaches a point where we end up fighting with one another because the city solicitor is representing both council and the administration," Marmarou said. "We're dancing around it again like we've done for the last 13 years."
Lachat said council will have to appoint its own solicitor but the referendum did not give a time frame.
"There are a lot of questions council needs to decide with some legal guidance," he said.
Lachat further advised council to seek the advice of private counsel on how to move forward.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman agreed, saying council has to be careful as to what it is creating.
"We have to make sure we understand the spirit of the referendum so that we get what we need out of it without putting us in conflict with the city charter," he said. "It's not an easy thing to navigate."