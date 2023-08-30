READING, Pa. – It is called "Free 10 on Penn." If you park for less than 10 minutes, it is free.
"It is strictly a 60-day trial," said Nathan Matz, Reading Parking Authority executive director.
It's a 60-day trial that Matz said aims to attract more people to downtown, all while trying to give businesses a boost by allowing people to make quick stops.
"Each block has a kiosk in the middle of the block, and you basically enter your plate, select you want to stay less than 10 minutes, click 'OK,' and it's free," said Matz.
"That would be great," said Carlos Salguero, owner of Russo's Pizza. "That's a good thing to think about the businesses like that."
Salguero said it would be good for customers. He said his customers often get ticketed.
"Five minutes coming inside, they get a ticket," said Salguero.
According to the Reading Parking Authority, data gathered shows more than 50% of people using meters park for less than 10 minutes on Penn Street.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the pilot program comes after talks.
"Specifically, business owners, we knew that there is a serious problem with parking here," Moran said.
The pilot program will start Friday, Sept. 1, and will last for 60 days. People can email feedback about the program throughout its duration to the parking authority.
"It's an idea," Matz said. "If it works, great, awesome, we'll continue it. If it doesn't work well, we'll discontinue it."
Reading City Council President Donna Reed had said at Monday night's meeting that she believes a pilot program could require council action. The parking authority said its lawyer said it would not need to be approved by City Council.
Moran had also proposed the idea of reducing certain parking fines.