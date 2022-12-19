READING, Pa. - Tonight, kids in Reading are receiving "Christmas cuts." It's one of several events underway at the Reading Rec Center at 320 S. Third Street.

"We'll have different barbers, stylists, different people from the community," explained Tillman Sims of TLC Fore Reading. "Special characters will be visiting -- lots of kids, lots of fun."

Sims said he expects up to 80 kids to attend the event that will feature local barbers, stylists and beauticians.

"They're volunteering their time and making their presence impactful," added Sims, who proudly sported his Santa outfit. "We help partner up with the Reading Rec Center to provide an opportunity for kids to look fresh, to feel good for Christmas. It's also a great opportunity for our community to come together -- barbers, hair stylists to take time out on a Monday to give back to those in our community."

He said the free haircuts and nail designs will help kids whose families are less fortunate as well as anyone who just would like to be pampered ahead of the holiday.

"People who are in need, people who have things that people need," Sims explained. "It's just a positive space for kids to come to, to feel safe, to have fun and they get their wiggles out."

There is also a holiday gift shop available for kids.

"The kids will be able to get items for their own family," explained Sims. "We're teaching them how to give, not just receive, which is super powerful."

"One of my big missions is to remind the kids that if they're ever in the position to do something nice for somebody else, we want to take advantage of that," said Rec Center Program Supervisor Heather Boyer. "The gift shop is sponsored by HP Enterprise, and the kids will have the opportunity to get some gifts for their family members, but they have to work for it, so they have to tell us three things they're grateful for as well as three goals they have for the new year."

Boyer says the activity helps the children be thoughtful and intentional; the kids will also have the opportunity to wrap their presents.

Live music, a free hot cocoa bar and surprise visits from characters and even Santa, himself, are planned.

The event runs through 8 p.m.