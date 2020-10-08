READING, Pa. - A weeklong offering of COVID-19 testing is in the works at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Brian Gottschall, the director of Berks County Department of Emergency Services, announced Thursday.
The free testing will take place next Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 13-17, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., with an ending time of 5:30 p.m. on the last two days of the event.
Gottschall said the testing is being done through the cooperation of the county commissioners, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Reading Fightin Phils.
The testing is being done at no cost and does not require a prescription or a physician's order.
Gottschall said the tests can be done as drive-ins, walk-ups, or even by bus.
The only requirement will be for each individual tested to present identification so that everyone can receive the test results within 48-hours.
FirstEnergy Stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue (Route 61).