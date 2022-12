READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport.

Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17.

All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids.

It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the E.A.A.

The event also includes a craft show, vendors, music, games, activities, and a visit from Santa.

It runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.