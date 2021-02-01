READING, Pa. - Job seekers and entrepreneurs in Berks County can benefit from a new partnership between the Berks Latino Workforce Development Corporation (BLWDC) and IBM.
The BLWDC, also known as Berks Tec Centro, announced Monday that it has teamed up with IBM to provide free assistance to job seekers and entrepreneurs, some of whom are reinventing their career prospects amid the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy.
IBM's new "SkillsBuild Reignite" career readiness and economic development initiative provides free, accredited learning content from IBM, along with free, personalized, one-on-one career development coaching from IBM volunteers and other local experts, officials said. The program combines those resources with free workshops, referrals, and resume-building experiences arranged by local nonprofits and businesses.
"In an economically challenged city like Reading, where issues related to educational attainment, literacy, food security, and neighborhood stabilization existed prior to the pandemic, residents remain hopeful for tangible change and access to opportunities," said Darleen Garcia, the BLWDC's executive director. "BLWDC offers sustainable hope in career development and a pathway toward obtaining sustainable living wages."
Those interested in learning more about the new initiative can go to BLWDC's website.