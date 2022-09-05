BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Labor Day concert featuring the Ringgold Band.

The show will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township.

Organizers say the Ringgold Band will perform works from popular Broadway shows as well as other classics.

They say the snack bar at the Heritage Center will be open for concert-goers looking for a bite to eat.