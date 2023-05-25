WEST READING, Pa. - Officials announced Thursday a plan to distribute natural gas alarms door-to-door in the wake of the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

Borough officials will hand out alarms door-to-door in the areas closest to the explosion site.

On June 9, DeNova Detect Natural Gas Alarms will be delivered door-to-door on South Second Avenue, the 100 block of Franklin Street, the 200 block of Chestnut Street and Yarnell Street.

Mayor Samantha Kaag, the West Reading Fire Department, West Reading Borough Council and DeNova Detect (New Cosmos USA) have partnered to distribute the free alarms through a $25,000 donation made to West Reading residents following the tragic explosion.

The remaining alarms will be available to the general community the following day as supplies last.