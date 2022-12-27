READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman died as a result of exposure to the cold, the Berks County Coroner's Office said.

74-year-old Bonnie Moore of Bethel Township was pronounced dead at her home Christmas day.

Officials say she died of hypothermia, the result of having no heat after power had gone out in her area.

The coroner's office also confirmed that cold temperatures were at least a contributing factor in the death of a West Reading woman found in Muhlenberg Township.

55-year-old Sandra Cornwall was found near the Taco Bell on the 400 block of Madison Avenue on Christmas Day. A passerby noticed her and called 911.

Officials are still investigating Cornwall's death but believe hypothermia played a role in it.

Investigators think she may have been waiting for a bus and succumbed to the cold.