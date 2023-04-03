BETHEL TWP., Pa. — NFI Industries plans to cut 124 jobs at a warehouse in Berks County, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.

The terminations will come in two waves, according to the state notice. On June 30, 50 employees will be out, and another 74 will work through Aug. 11.

The distribution center is located at 9141 Old Route 22 in Bethel Township, just south of Route 78 and the Grimes Airport.

NFI is based in Camden, New Jersey. It was founded in 1932 and is family owned. The company operates more than 70 million square feet of warehouse space. Its fleet includes 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers. NFI is moving toward zero-emissions transportation.

NFI's businesses include transportation, warehousing, ecommerce fulfillment, transportation management, industrial real estate and more.

The state Department of Labor disclosed the job cuts plans in a WARN Notice. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a federal law that requires notice to workers and communities of certain business closings and mass layoffs. This notice was given for a closing, according to the state Department of Labor.

69 News has contacted NFI for more information.