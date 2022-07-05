KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Cooking up to 1,000 degrees, Tre Wood Fired's pizzas are a new, healthy option as part of the Fresh Fest Market, featuring several vendors at the Kutztown Folk Festival.
"Pretty much taking the wood, getting it nice and hot," said Tim Howells, chef, Tre Wood Fired.
Located near the Fresh Fest Stage, Howells said he's using as many fresh and local ingredients as possible.
"I think it's always nice, you know, to have healthier options as an alternative," said Howells.
The festival said the healthier options are all in response to requests made by visitors. Only a few days in, vendors said the market has been a big success.
"I think it's drawing a bigger crowd and a more diverse crowd of people here, which is awesome for the town and for the festival itself," said Steven Dougherty.
Dougherty is overseeing the Haven Farmstead Table, selling different kinds of cheese and pork. He said his business raises cows using organic and pasture-based methods.
"It's been really good, you know, every day there's one or two key customers who come through and are like, 'Yes, you know like we've been waiting for some really cool, like newer, contemporary and healthier, stuff to come through," said Dougherty.
Dougherty attended the festival growing up. Now he is sharing his passion with the community.
"Come on out," he said. "There's plenty of time left in the week. Weather is great, and, you know, lots of good things to eat."
The Kutztown Folk Festival runs through Sunday.