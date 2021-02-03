The fresh powder on the ground is a snow-lover's dream.
On Wednesday, many snow-lovers took advantage of the conditions on the slopes.
"This is perfect. It's perfect conditions," snowboarder Greg Mitchell said.
After this week's snowfall, it was a perfect day on the slopes for skiers and snowboarders at Bear Creek Mountain.
"I was excited that I could snowboard on real snow,” snowboarder Ava Jonas said.
"It's really fun! I love it,” skier Lily Hearn added.
With little snowfall over the past few years, resorts like Bear Creek have relied on machines to produce the white stuff to give guests the adrenaline rush.
"It's usually kind of icy. Man-made snow is made of pellets, it's icy. Now it's like beautiful powder,” Marshall said.
"Weekdays are way more popular than they were in the past, probably because people might be working from home, taking a short break in the afternoon and coming out,” Bear Creek Mountain Resort employee Ryan Werst said.
However, COVID-19 restrictions mean fewer people are allowed on the slopes.
And while the limit varies each day depending on the number of season pass holders and guests at the hotel, it was at full capacity by mid-afternoon.
"There's a lot of adjustments, but everyone seems to be taking it really well. Without the adjustments, there won't be skiing so if you follow a few simple rules, you can continue the season throughout this year,” Werst said.
Even though face coverings will keep most warm especially on a cold day, it seems many are still adjusting.
"Sometimes you have to wear masks in different places. And sometimes you have to wear masks on the lifts and stuff like that,” Jonas said.
"It's challenging with the masks, because you get in line you have to have a mask on, so it's a little challenging with that. But other than that, no big difference,” Marshall added.