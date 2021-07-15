MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – A close friend of 41-year-old Eloise Moyer, shot and killed in what police say is a domestic violence-related incident, is thinking back on a Facebook message from her from just weeks ago.
"I don't know him. I've heard of him," Chris Rowley of Reading recalled, referring to 46-year-old Todd Talarico, Moyer's boyfriend. "She actually messaged me two weeks back on Facebook and told me that he was putting his hands on her and I said, 'You gotta get outta that relationship; one thing leads to another.'"
Talarico allegedly admitted to killing Moyer in their apartment on Kutztown Road last week.
She leaves behind two children and one grandchild.
"I knew her since we were kids," Rowley said. “I watched her kids grow up and I feel horrible for the kids — it's a shame. I'm there for them if they need me."
This latest incident has Moyer's friend pleading with anyone in a similar situation.
"I would say that if there's any domestic violence in a relationship, get out of there while you can because this is actually the second domestic violence killing that happened this year to my Eloise and Chad MacWilliam in Sinking Spring," Rowley recalled. "Two domestic violence situations that ended in senseless murder."
MacWilliam, 39, was reportedly stabbed and killed by his live-in girlfriend in Sinking Spring in December 2020.
Safe Berks is also reminding the community about its free services, even if someone's been there before.
"For somebody it might be for the very first time," said Francine Scoboria, communications coordinator for Safe Berks. "It might be for the 20th time and that's why we want to make sure if you are a victim of domestic violence and you have come to Safe Berks before — two years ago, a month ago — you can come back any time."