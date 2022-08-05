Hamburg assault scene
Tim Lind | 69 News

HAMBURG, Pa. — A Berks County man is facing several criminal charges after the police said a "friendly wrestling match" evolved into the threat of a shooting and an attempted stabbing.

The series of events began to unfold around 1 a.m. Friday inside an apartment at 17 S. Fourth St. in Hamburg.

The victim told the police that he arrived at Hunter Knepp's residence and the two engaged in a "friendly wrestling match," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

As the match went on, the police said Knepp became angry, left the room, returned with a handgun, activated its laser sight, pointed it at the victim's head, and told the victim that he would shoot him.

As the victim gathered his belongings to leave, Knepp picked up a kitchen knife and began chasing the victim around the apartment, attempting to stab him, according to the police, who said that the victim suffered a gash on his head and small wound on his chest.

Police said Knepp continued pointing the gun at the victim as the victim left the apartment.

Knepp, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing instrument of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

