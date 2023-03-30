WEST READING, Pa. - On Wednesday, the coroner's office confirmed the identities of the seven people killed in last week's explosion at R.M. Palmer Company. Today, we're remembering them through their friends and family who have spoken with 69 News since Friday's tragedy.

"We deal with tragic situations on a regular basis, but rarely have we witnessed devastation like this," said Berks County Coroner John Fielding.

The Berks County coroner is remembering the first few days after the deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading. His team of eight was forced to handle a situation they've never seen before.

"We don't usually remove bodies from scenes; we investigate in scene," said Fielding.

He said identifying the bodies was difficult given the injuries they suffered in the explosion. The coroner's staff had to rely on medical and dental records to help identify the seven victims.

"Each decedent posed its own challenge," Fielding said. "I could not recognize the gender, for example."

Friends and coworkers of Amy Sandoe say her first grandchild was just born, and she was so excited about being a grandma.

And people who knew Domingo Cruz say he was a pleasant man and enjoyable to be around.

"He enjoyed music. He was a drummer, and it was always a pleasure to be in his company and hear his stories," said Christine Leonhardt, former CEO of City Thrift Shop.

The coroner also confirmed the deaths of Xiorky Nunez and Susan Halvonik.

A former coworker we spoke with this week said Halvonik was a plant manager at Palmer, someone who she considered family.

"She knew my kids, birthday cakes. She was a great baker, beautiful woman, and just a great spirit," said Tish Davis.

Diana Cedeno and Michael Breedy also lost their lives on Friday.

Breedy's nephew told 69 News he was a loving husband, a mentor and an overall great person.

"Very kind, very outgoing. He's willing to listen and help you and teach you along the way, things you didn't know," said Scott Smith, Breedy's nephew.

And lastly, Judith Lopez-Moran.

A note left behind at the scene for her from her friend of more than 20 years saying Judy was like a sister to her.

"Hard worker. Very nice. She was always home with her kids," said Nelly Romero, Judith's friend.

To remember the victims, the Reading School District will be holding a moment of solidarity Thursday at 5:30 at Reading Area Community College.

And in another show of support, the Hispanic Center in Reading is creating cards for Palmer employees who will return to work on Monday.

They'll say things like "Palmer Strong," "You are not alone" and "We are with you."