MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A celebration of life was held in Berks County on Sunday to remember and honor a woman who lost her life while trying to help others.

Back in October, Aimee Frank pulled over at the scene of an accident in Wisconsin to help a stranger.

When she got out of her car, a telephone pole that was hit in the crash fell, hitting Aimee on the head. She was taken off of life support a week later.

Because of COVID, her family and friends weren't able to give her a proper funeral.

So a celebration of life recital was held Sunday in her honor in Maxatawny Township. There was a parade with baton twirlers and a drumline.

Her sister said Aimee's legacy lives on.

"Aimee was also heroic in that in her passing, she saved the lives of 75-plus people because she was a registered organ donor," said Angi Romich-McCarthy, Aimee's sister. "So I think it's really awesome that, right now on the planet, there's somebody with my sister's heart beating in their chest."

Aimee was a 2006 graduate of Brandywine Heights Area High School.

Her sister tells us she was an avid baton twirler.

More than 100 people showed up to remember her.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.