MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A celebration of life was held in Berks County on Sunday to remember and honor a woman who lost her life while trying to help others.
Back in October, Aimee Frank pulled over at the scene of an accident in Wisconsin to help a stranger.
When she got out of her car, a telephone pole that was hit in the crash fell, hitting Aimee on the head. She was taken off of life support a week later.
Because of COVID, her family and friends weren't able to give her a proper funeral.
So a celebration of life recital was held Sunday in her honor in Maxatawny Township. There was a parade with baton twirlers and a drumline.
Her sister said Aimee's legacy lives on.
"Aimee was also heroic in that in her passing, she saved the lives of 75-plus people because she was a registered organ donor," said Angi Romich-McCarthy, Aimee's sister. "So I think it's really awesome that, right now on the planet, there's somebody with my sister's heart beating in their chest."
Aimee was a 2006 graduate of Brandywine Heights Area High School.
Her sister tells us she was an avid baton twirler.
More than 100 people showed up to remember her.