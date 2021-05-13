WYOMISSING, Pa. – A mishap Wednesday morning claimed the life of 38-year-old Cody Gipprich of Shillington.
Emergency crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to Cambridge Avenue, near Meadow Lane, in Wyomissing for reports of a trench rescue.
Officials told 69 News that Gipprich, an employee with the Western Berks Water Authority, was working in a 7-8 foot narrow pit when it's believed a valve or pipe failed, causing water to shoot out at high pressure.
In a statement to 69 News, Gipprich's friend, Jon Carl, wrote:
"Cody was kind to everyone he met. He defined what it meant to be a real friend. He will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. We will never forget our friend and brother, Cody."
Friends have set up a GoFundMe account for Gipprich's family to help pay for expenses in the weeks and months to come.
Also on Wednesday evening, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO union, which represents public sector workers, released a statement on its website that reads, in part: "Our thoughts go out to the family of Cody Gipprich, who was killed today …"
It goes on to call for the General Assembly to pass legislation to establish Occupational Safety and Health Administration-like protections for public sector workers, adding, "This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of life and death."
In addition to West Reading, people in Shillington, Wyomissing and Bern Township also had water service problems. All Western Berks Water customers are being asked to boil water for the time being.
The Western Berks Water Authority advises its customers to check its website for continuing updates.
