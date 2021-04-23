TOPTON, Pa. - Sun shines along East Washington Street in Topton a week after a fire broke out impacting three families. Many neighbors took to the streets to help then and they're wanting to do the same now.
"It was pretty large," neighbor Keely Lyons said. "It was burning for at least 10 minutes straight and then the firefighters had it under control after that and it seemed like a lot of people coming together to help."
One man impacted by the fire says some in the area helped take care of his pets, but that there is still much that the families need. One neighbor says it comforts her to know that people are rallying around them.
"It makes me feel good so I know that if anything happened to me or my family I know I have a good community to like support me and everything," Lyons said.
As neighbors on this close knit street come to the aid of those impacted, an organization that has already raised money for area groups over the past few months - is also stepping in.
"The Friends of Brandywine mission was to help those in the district here," Michael Wagaman with Friends of Brandywine said. "So we got together a little show as we have in the past to raise funds to help these families with this devastating time."
The show will air next week on Facebook and other outlets. Friends of Brandywine established itself during the pandemic as a group that helps those in need in the Topton area.
"We started this past Christmas to raise funds for families who were in need who didn't have Christmas dinners," Wagaman said. "We raised money for meals."
They've raised more than $12,000 in the past, and are looking to raise as much as they can to help these families.